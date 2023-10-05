News & Insights

India's Bajaj Finance approves $1.2 bln fundraise

October 05, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian non-bank lender Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS has approved raising of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.20 billion), the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company said it will raise up to 88 billion rupees of capital through qualified institutional placement of shares.

It will raise the remaining 12 billion rupees through a preferential issue of warrants convertible into shares, to be issued to its largest shareholder Bajaj Finserv BJFS.NS.

($1 = 83.2397 Indian rupees)

