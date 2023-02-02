India's Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rise 27%

February 02, 2023 — 03:33 am EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Electricals Ltd BJEL.NS reported a near 27% surge in third-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by higher demand for consumer goods such as room heaters and lighting products that helped cushion a hit from rising expenses.

Consolidated net profit rose to 611.2 million rupees ($7.46 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to 482.1 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from its consumer products business, which includes room heaters, air cooler and kitchen appliances and accounts for nearly 70% of total sales, rose about 10% to 10.39 billion rupees.

This helped overall revenue from operations to climb 12.5% to 14.84 billion rupees in the quarter.

Expenses remained elevated in the quarter, rising nearly 13%. The company's order book stood at 14.74 billion rupees as of Jan. 1.

Shares of the company were flat at 1,147 rupees in afternoon trading.

($1 = 81.8850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.