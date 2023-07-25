India's Bajaj Auto posts Q1 profit rise on strong demand

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by robust demand in its commercial vehicles segment.

Profit rose to 16.65 billion rupees ($203.53 million) for the quarter ended June 30, the automaker said in an exchange filing. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 16.41 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitv.

($1 = 81.8044 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.