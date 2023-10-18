India's Bajaj Auto posts 5% rise in Q2 revenue

BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS on Wednesday reported a 5.6% rise in second-quarter revenue as price hikes offset weak demand for its motorcycles.

The company's total revenue from operations rose to 107.77 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 102.03 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 83.2360 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

