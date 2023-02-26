India's Bajaj Auto falls on report of plans to cut production

BENGALURU, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS sunk as much as 4.4% on Monday after a media report said the two-wheeler giant is expected to take an up to 25% cut in motorcycle and three-wheeler production across its export-focused plants next month.

Bajaj Auto did not respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment on the Economic Times report, which said that the cut would reflect pressure in Nigeria, a key export market.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Meenakshi.Maidas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8921483410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.