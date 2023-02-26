World Markets

India's Bajaj Auto falls on report of plans to cut production

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

February 26, 2023 — 11:15 pm EST

Written by Meenakshi Maidas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS sunk as much as 4.4% on Monday after a media report said the two-wheeler giant is expected to take an up to 25% cut in motorcycle and three-wheeler production across its export-focused plants next month.

Bajaj Auto did not respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment on the Economic Times report, which said that the cut would reflect pressure in Nigeria, a key export market.

