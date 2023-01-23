India's Axis Bank third-quarter profit jumps

January 23, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam and Chris Thomas for Reuters

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian private lender Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS on Monday reported a 61.9% rise in quarterly profit, as strong loan growth boosted interest income.

Net profit rose to 58.53 billion Indian rupees ($719.53 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 36.14 billion rupees a year earlier, Mumbai-based Axis Bank said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to report a profit of 54.43 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 81.3450 Indian rupees)

