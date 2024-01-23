India's Axis Bank reports Q3 profit tad above estimates; margins shrink

Adds details on asset quality

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank AXBK.NS, on Tuesday, reported a 3.7% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday that came in marginally above estimates, helped by higher loan growth, while margins shrank.

The Mumbai-based private bank reported a standalone net profit of 60.71 billion rupees ($730.19 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 59.91 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

The standalone numbers do not include the business of the bank's subsidiaries.

Axis Bank, India's fifth-largest by market capitalisation, reported a 9.4% year-on-year growth in net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid out - to 125.32 billion rupees.

With the costs of deposits rising amid tighter banking system liquidity conditions, most Indian banks reported a drop in lending margins - a key barometer of profitability - in the fiscal third quarter.

Axis Bank's net interest margin (NIM) shrunk sharply to 4.01% from 4.26% a year ago and 4.11% in the prior quarter. Last week, HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS - two of India's largest private lenders - also reported weak margins.

Axis Bank's gross non-performing asset ratio (NPA), a key measure of asset quality, improved to 1.58% as of December-end from 1.73% at the end of the prior three months.

Loans grew 22% year-on-year, and deposits rose by 18%.

Provisions for bad loans dropped 28.5% year-on-year to 10.28 billion rupees.

During the quarter, the bank made full provision for its entire investments towards alternative investment funds aggregating 1.82 billion rupees, in line with the central bank's mandate.

($1 = 83.1430 Indian rupees)

