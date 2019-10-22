India's Axis Bank posts surprise quarterly loss on tax charge

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

India's Axis Bank Ltd reported a surprise loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, hurt by a one-off tax expense of 21.38 billion rupees ($301.22 million).

BENGALURU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS reported a surprise loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, hurt by a one-off tax expense of 21.38 billion rupees ($301.22 million).

Net loss came in at 1.12 billion rupees ($15.78 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 7.90 billion rupees last year, the Mumbai-based private-sector lender said in a filing to the exchanges.

Nineteen analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 11.51 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted for the tax charge, Axis Bank would have reported a profit of 20.26 billion rupees for the quarter, up 157% from a year ago, the bank said.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased to 5.03% by the end of September, compared with 5.25% in the previous quarter, and 5.96% during the same period last year.

($1 = 70.9775 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More