India's Axis Bank plans to raise up to $1.46 bln via Tier II bond issue

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Axis Bank AXBK.NS, India's third-largest private lender, said on Wednesday it was planning to raise up to 120 billion Indian rupees ($1.46 billion) through the sale of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds.

The fund raise will include a base issue of up to 1,000 bonds, aggregating to 10 billion rupees, with a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 bonds, aggregating to 110 billion rupees, the company said in an exchange filing.

Last month, Reuters reported that Axis Bank would focus on offering loans with a shorter term, as it moves away from riskier longer-term infrastructure-related ones.

"Within the corporate side, we were more infrastructure, longer term-loan focused earlier. We are now moving to be more working capital or shorter term-loan focused to reduce risk," Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director of Axis Bank, said in an interview to Reuters on Nov. 18.

Analysts said in September that Indian banks might continue their fundraising spree over the next few months by issuing securities, including infrastructure bonds, as they rush to meet rising credit demand and lock in funds at cheaper rates.

($1 = 82.3810 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

