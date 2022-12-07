India's Axis Bank plans to raise funds up to $1.46 bln via Tier II bonds

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

December 07, 2022 — 08:03 am EST

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Axis Bank AXBK.NS, India's third-largest private lender, said on Wednesday it is planning to raise up to 120 billion Indian rupees ($1.46 billion) via Basel III compliant Tier II bonds.

($1 = 82.3810 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

