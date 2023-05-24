India's aviation regulator to audit Go First for service restart - internal memo

By Aditya Kalra

New Delhi, May 24 (Reuters) - The Indian aviation regulator will conduct an audit of cash-strapped Go First's preparedness to restart its operations, the company said on Tuesday night in an internal memo to employees.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct the audit in the coming days, with operations commencing following the regulator's approval, Rajit Ranjan, vice president of flight operations, told employees.

"You are requested to be available for flying so that the relaunch is smooth and we start flying as soon as possible," the memo said.

Go First Chairman Varun Berry could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The memo came after an appeals tribunal upheld insolvency proceedings against Go First, making it harder for the airline's lessors who are attempting to take back their planes.

The airline has blamed its financial woes on problems with engines from Raytheon-owned RTX.N Pratt & Whitney, but has highlighted the Indian government's support in resolving the issues.

