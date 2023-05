BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct an audit of cash-strapped Go First Airways' preparedness to restart its operations, the company said on Tuesday night in an internal memo to employees.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.