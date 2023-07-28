India's aviation regulator fines Indigo Airlines 3 mln rupees

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - India's aviation regulator has fined Indigo Airlines INGL.NS 3 million rupees ($36,47) after a special audit found deficiencies following a series of tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft this year, the country's civil aviation ministry said on Friday. ($1 = 82.2489 Indian rupees)

