India's Avenue Supermarts hits six-month low on Q3 margins drop

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

January 15, 2023 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd AVEU.NS, which operates the D-Mart retail chain, fell to a six-month low on Monday after the company reported that quarterly core profit margins shrunk due to weak demand.

The company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins fell to 8.34% in the third quarter from 9.39% a year earlier.

It said the decline mainly reflected a change in product mix and weaker-than-expected discretionary non-FMCG sales.

Avenue Supermarts's shares fell as much as 5.13% to 3,665.50 rupees on Monday.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +919769003461))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.