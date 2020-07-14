MRTI

India's auto sales tank in June, hit by lockdowns -industry body

Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Domestic car and SUV sales in India fell 50% in June, an industry body said on Tuesday, as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept consumers from making big purchases, putting more pressure on a sector already reeling from poor demand.

Passenger car sales fell 58% to 55,497 in June from a year ago, while sales of two wheelers - widely seen as an indicator of the health of the rural economy - fell 39%, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

