India's August WPI inflation eases to 12.41% y/y - govt

Contributors
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) eased to 12.41% year-on-year in August from 13.93% in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) INWPI=ECI eased to 12.41% year-on-year in August from 13.93% in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

August's figure was lower than the forecast of 13% in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 11.64% in August 2021.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters