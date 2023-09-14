News & Insights

India's August wholesale price index falls 0.52% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

September 14, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index in August fell 0.52% from a year earlier, according to government data released on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for August would fall 0.6%. It fell 1.36% in July.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((shivangi.acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

