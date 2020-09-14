India's August retail inflation eases on lower food prices - govt

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI eased slightly in August as food prices cooled, government data showed on Monday.

August's retail inflation, at 6.69%, was lower than the 6.85% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and the 6.73% registered in July.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

