India's August industrial output falls 1.1% y/y - govt

India's industrial output fell 1.1% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output for the month to have grown at 1.8%.

The cumulative growth in April-August over the corresponding period of the previous year was 2.4%.

