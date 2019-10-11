India's August industrial output falls 1.1% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI fell 1.1% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output for the month to have grown at 1.8%.

The cumulative growth in April-August over the corresponding period of the previous year was 2.4%.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4954 8029; Reuters Messaging: manoj.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.