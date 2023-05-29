News & Insights

India's Atomberg Technologies raises $86 million in fresh funding

May 29, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian home appliances company, Atomberg Technologies raised $86 million in a fresh funding round led by Singapore's Temasek Capital and India-focused asset manager Steadview Capital Management LLC, the company said in a statement.

Trifecta Capital, along with existing investors Jungle Ventures Pte Ltd and Inflexor Ventures LLP also participated in the funding round via a mix of primary and secondary issuances, the company said.

