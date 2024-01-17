India's Asian Paints tops Q3 profit view on strong decorative paint sales

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Asian Paints ASPN.NS reported a larger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong sales in its mainstay decorative paints segment.

Consolidated net profit rose about 35% to 14.48 billion rupees ($174.15 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, the country's top paintmaker said in a filing, surpasssing analysts’ expectations of 14.04 billion rupees on an average, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.1457 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

