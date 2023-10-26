India's Asian Paints misses Q2 profit estimates on muted sales

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's Asian Paints ASPN.NS on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit, hurt by muted sales.

The paint maker reported a consolidated net profit of 12.05 billion rupees ($144.90 million) for the quarter ending Sept. 30, below analysts' estimate of 12.42 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Revenue from operations was largely flat, with a 0.3% rise to 84.79 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.1590 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

