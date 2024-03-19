News & Insights

India's Ashok Leyland partners with Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks

March 19, 2024 — 12:30 am EDT

Written by Nishit Navin and VarunVyas Hebbalalu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 19 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Ashok Leyland ASOK.NS has partnered with Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks, the autonomous driving technology startup said on Tuesday.

The self-driving trucks will initially be developed for ports, factories and corporate campuses, the Bengaluru-based Minus Zero said in a statement.

The company did not give a timeline for the execution of the partnership or the deal value.

Minus Zero, founded in 2021, is backed by technology venture capital fund Chiratae Ventures among other investors.

"Future endeavours include expanding into hub-to-hub applications and long-haul trucking, subject to evolving regulatory frameworks surrounding autonomous driving," the startup added.

Last year, Ashok Leyland signed a deal with London-based Aidrivers for producing autonomous electric terminal trucks to address the net zero emissions needs of the port industry.

