News & Insights

Commodities

India's Arvind Fashions posts smaller Q3 sales growth, sending shares down 9%

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

February 13, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India's Arvind Fashions ARVF.NS, which retails clothing from brands such as Arrow, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported a slowdown in revenue growth in the key holiday quarter and warned that any improvement would only come next quarter.

The company's shares tumbled nearly 9% after the results, in their biggest intra-day slide in five weeks.

Arvind Fashions' consolidated revenue rose about 5% to 11.25 billion rupees ($135.5 million) in the October-December quarter. That was less than the 7% growth in the previous quarter and a 17% jump in the year-ago holiday quarter.

"Demand trends continue to remain soft," the company said in a statement and said it expects an improvement by the first quarter, which starts in April.

Retailers have grappled with subdued demand for over a year as inflation-weary consumers cut back on spending.

However, Arvind Fashions' profit from continuing operations rose 14% to 301.2 million rupees in the third quarter. That excluded a one-time gain of 348.2 million rupees from the sale of its unit, Arvind Beauty Brands.

The Bengaluru-based company said its premium brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger pulled in customers, while its kids wear product sales jumped 15%.

Its rival Shoppers Stop SHOP.NS has reported a third consecutive fall in quarterly profit, although Tata Group-owned Trent'sTREN.NS profit surged on strong festive-season sales.

Shares of Arvind Fashions fell as much as 9% after the results before recovering to trade down about 3%.

They have gained about 44% over the past 12 months, more than Shoppers Stop's 9% increase but well below Trent's 190% surge. ($1 = 83.0069 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Savio D'Souza)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.