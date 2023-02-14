India's Arvind Fashions posts Q3 profit rise on strong festive demand

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Arvind Fashions Ltd ARVF.NS, which houses brands like Calvin Klein and Sephora in India, posted a 28.2% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by resilient demand for clothes and footwear during the festive season.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a consolidated net profit of 80.9 million rupees ($977,584.44) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 63.1 million rupees a year earlier.

Companies such as Arvind get a bulk of their sales during the festive season, when Indians tend to spend heavily on everything from jewellery to clothes.

With more people venturing out of their homes, the company said it benefitted from increased demand for formal and occasion wear.

The retail company, with a portfolio of owned and licenced international brands, including US Polo, Arrow and Tommy Hilfiger, said total revenue from operations rose 16.8% to 1.79 billion rupees.

Arvind said brands like Tommy Hilfiger and US Polo helped lift revenue 18%.

Its gross margins improved 160 basis points in the quarter due to fewer discounts.

Like many of its peers, the retailer reported a surge in expenses, which for Arvind jumped 16.7% to 11.61 billion rupees.

It said markets experienced a subdued Diwali and a delayed start to winter, while also registering seeing muted demand in smaller towns.

Shares, which rose 27.6% in 2022, fell as much as 5% after results on Tuesday.

($1 = 82.7550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066))

