India's April tea output drops 11.2% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/JOSEPH CAMPBELL

May 31, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India's April tea production fell 11.2% from a year earlier to 82.77 million kilograms (kg), the state-run Tea Board said on Wednesday, as output fell in the top growing Assam state.

Production in Assam, which accounts for more than half the country's output, dropped 14% year-on-year to 37.92 million kg, the board said.

The country exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

