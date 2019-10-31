India's April-Sept fiscal deficit crosses 92% of full-year target

Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's fiscal deficit in the six months through September stood at 6.52 trillion rupees ($91.84 billion), or 92.6% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts in the first half of the current fiscal year ending in March 2020 were 6.07 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 14.89 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 70.9930 Indian rupees)

