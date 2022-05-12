India's April retail inflation accelerates to 7.79% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, May 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI accelerated to 7.79% in April from a year ago, remaining above the tolerance limit of the central bank for a fourth month in a row, government data released on Thursday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation to touch 7.50%, higher than the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's 2% to 6% target, and above 6.95% in March.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.