India's April-Oct fiscal deficit touches $93 bln - govt

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 30, 2022 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Aftab Ahmed and Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit INFISC=ECI for the seven months through October touched 7.58 trillion Indian rupees ($93.09 billion) or 45.6% of annual estimates, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts rose to 11.71 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 21.44 trillion rupees, the data showed.

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 81.4225 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Shivam Patel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.