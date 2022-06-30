India's April-May fiscal deficit at $25.8 bln - govt

India's federal fiscal deficit between April and May touched 2.04 trillion rupees ($25.84 billion), or 12.3% of the year-to-March budgeted target, government data showed on Thursday.

In first two months of the current fiscal year, net tax receipts were 3.08 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 5.86 trillion rupees, the data showed.

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of the GDP for 2022/23 fiscal year starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 78.9520 Indian rupees)

