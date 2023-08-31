India's April-June quarter GDP growth at 7.8% - govt

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 7.8% in April-June quarter from a year earlier, compared with 6.1% growth in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had projected 7.7% expansion in India's gross domestic product during the quarter.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

