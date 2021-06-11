India's April industrial output growth estimated at 134.4% y/y

NEW DELHI, June 11 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI growth was estimated at 134.4% in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, a sharp recovery reflecting a base effect due to the pandemic lockdown that hit economic activity last year.

According to government data, the industrial output index rose to 126.6 in April from 54.0 in April last year, when the lockdown hit the production.

The government did not release data in percentage terms.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 120% in April from a fall of more than 57% during the year-ago period.

The production index measures factory output in manufacturing, mining and electricity generation.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.