India's April-Feb fiscal deficit at 82.7% of full-year target

India's federal fiscal deficit between April and February was 13.16 trillion Indian rupees ($173.87 billion), or 82.7% of the year-to-March budgeted target, government data showed on Thursday.

In April-February, net tax receipts were 14.81 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 31.44 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 75.6870 Indian rupees)

