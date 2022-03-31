India's April-Feb fiscal deficit at 82.7% of full-year target

NEW DELHI, March 31 (Reuters) - India's federal fiscal deficit INFISC=ECI between April and February was 13.16 trillion Indian rupees ($173.87 billion), or 82.7% of the year-to-March budgeted target, government data showed on Thursday.

In April-February, net tax receipts were 14.81 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 31.44 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 75.6870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alex Richardson)

