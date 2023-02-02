India's Apollo Tyres Q3 profit beats on strong demand, price hikes

BENGALURU Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian tyre maker Apollo Tyres Ltd APLO.NS reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by strong demand from original equipment makers and price increases.

The Gurugram-based company said its consolidated profit rose to 2.92 billion rupees ($35.54 million) from 2.24 billion rupees a year ago. That also beat an average analysts' estimate of a 2.76 billion rupee profit, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Apollo's revenue from operations rose 12.5% to 64.23 billion rupees for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Even as cost of materials consumed rose 12.3% to 29.93 billion rupees year-over-year, it fell 3.5% from the previous quarter, indicating a softening in raw material prices.

Tyre makers have been grappling with higher energy costs and raw material expenses as well as softer demand in Europe due to macro-economic challenges.

Profit before tax from the company's largest operating segment - Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) - more than doubled to 3.29 billion rupees from a year earlier.

However, profit before tax for its second-largest segment, Europe, dropped 29% from a year ago.

Apollo's rival and Mumbai-based Ceat Ltd CEAT.NS had in January reported a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, aided by strong domestic demand.

($1 = 82.1610 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((anisha.ajith@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.