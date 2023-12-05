News & Insights

India's Apollo Hospitals' operator rejects allegation of illegal kidney transplants

December 05, 2023 — 07:56 am EST

Written by Kashish Tandon, Rishika Sadam, Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's Indraprastha Medical Corp IMCL.NS, which manages two Apollo hospitals in the national capital of Delhi, said on Tuesday that allegations regarding its involvement in illegal kidney transplants are false.

The UK-based Telegraph reported on Saturday that Apollo Hospitals Group APLH.NS was enticing young villagers from Myanmar to their Delhi hospital to sell their kidneys to rich patients around the world.

The Telegraph said it first learned of the "cash-for-kidney" racket through a case at the Indraprastha Apollo, which is Apollo Hospitals Group's flagship hospital in Delhi.

Indraprastha Medical operates this hospital as well as the Apollo Hospital in Noida, which is part of the National Capital Region (NCR).

"The allegations made in the recent international media against IMCL are absolutely false, ill-informed and misleading," Indraprastha Medical said in a statement.

Apollo Hospitals Group declined to comment.

The Delhi government is going to start a probe into Apollo Hospitals Group, CNBC-TV 18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Reuters could not independently verify CNBC's report.

Pritam Pal Singh, the Delhi government's media coordinator, told Reuters he was unaware of any such investigation at the moment, while Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

