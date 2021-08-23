India's antitrust body fines Maruti Suzuki $27 mln over dealer discount policy

NEW DELHI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's antitrust regulator has fined Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS, the country's biggest carmaker, 2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars, the watchdog said in an order on Monday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2019 started looking into allegations that Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if dealers operated freely, Reuters had reported.

In an order issued after an investigation, the CCI asked Maruti to "cease and desist" from indulging in such practices and asked the company to deposit the fine within 60 days.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

