India's annual wholesale inflation eases to 1.34% in March

NEW DELHI, April 17 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale-price based inflation (WPI) INWPI=ECI eased in March to 1.34% year-on-year as input prices continued to moderate, government data showed on Monday.

This is lower than the February reading of 3.85% and Reuters poll of 1.87%.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.