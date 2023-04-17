India's annual wholesale inflation eases to 1.34% in March

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

April 17, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, April 17 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale-price based inflation (WPI) INWPI=ECI eased in March to 1.34% year-on-year as input prices continued to moderate, government data showed on Monday.

This is lower than the February reading of 3.85% and Reuters poll of 1.87%.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.