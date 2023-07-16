India's Angel One slips after Indian stock exchange slaps penalty

Corrects to drop extraneous word "the" from paragraph 1

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Angel One fell as much as 6.7% on Monday after the company said over the weekend India's National Stock Exchange prohibited the stockbroker from onboarding new authorised persons for six months and imposed penalties, alleging failure to monitor the operations of existing ones.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.