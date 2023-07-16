News & Insights

US Markets

India's Angel One slips after Indian stock exchange slaps penalty

July 16, 2023 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Corrects to drop extraneous word "the" from paragraph 1

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Angel One fell as much as 6.7% on Monday after the company said over the weekend India's National Stock Exchange prohibited the stockbroker from onboarding new authorised persons for six months and imposed penalties, alleging failure to monitor the operations of existing ones.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.