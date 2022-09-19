India's Ambuja Cements touches record high as Gautam Adani appointed chairman

Contributor
Nandan Mandayam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Shares of Ambuja Cements rose nearly 10% to an all-time high on Monday after Indian billionaire Gautam Adani took over as chairman of the company, following Adani Group's takeover.

BENGALURU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS rose nearly 10% to an all-time high on Monday after Indian billionaire Gautam Adani took over as chairman of the company, following Adani Group's takeover.

Gautam Adani, with a net worth of $154.2 billion, is currently ranked third-richest in the world, behind tycoons Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes.

On Friday, Ambuja said that it was looking to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) through an issue of convertible warrants to an Adani Group company.

The Adani group ventured into cement-making operations earlier this year with its $10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim AG's HOLN.S cement businesses in India - Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Shares of ACC Ltd ACC.NS also rose after Adani's son Karan was made chairman of the board.

($1 = 79.6200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters