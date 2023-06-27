News & Insights

India's Amara wins solar power project in Bangladesh

June 27, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by Ruma Paul for Reuters ->

DHAKA, June 27 (Reuters) - India's Amara Raja Group said on Tuesday it has secured a $130 million solar power project in Bangladesh, marking its debut in the international market.

The project consists of the engineering, design, supply, installation, and commissioning of a 100 megawatt solar power plant.

It will be funded by the EXIM Bank of India and completed in 18 months, Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL), part of the Amara Raja Group, said in a statement.

After the project is commissioned, ARIPL will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for two years, along with warranty spares and consumables, it added.

Bangladesh is facing its worst electricity crisis since 2013, a Reuters analysis of government data shows, due to erratic weather and difficulty paying for fuel imports amid declining forex reserves and a weakened currency.

The South Asian country plans to generate 4,100 MW of clean energy by 2030. Its renewable energy output in electricity generation currently is negligible.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ruma.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +880 2 58315303; Reuters Messaging: ruma.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.