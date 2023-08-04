News & Insights

India's Alembic Pharma posts Q1 profit on strong sales

August 04, 2023 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Alembic Pharmaceuticals ALEM.NS posted first-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by strong sales in its domestic and U.S. markets.

The Vadodara-based company said consolidated profit rose to 1.21 billion rupees ($14.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from a loss of 658.8 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from its India business rose 9%, while its U.S. business rose 6%.

Alembic Pharma's India and U.S. segments contribute 35% and 26%, respectively, to its total revenue.

Founded in 1907, the company makes drugs like Azithral, used to treat bacterial infections, and anti-ulcer medicine Deltone, besides active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for acute and chronic diseases.

APIs are key biologically active elements in a drug that help with delivering the desired health effects.

Its API business, which constitutes 21% of the revenue, rose 21% to 3.05 billion rupees.

The company's revenue from operations climbed nearly 18% to 14.86 billion rupees.

Last month, larger peers Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesREDY.NS and CiplaCIPL.NS posted first-quarter profits that beat analysts' estimates.

Shares of the drugmaker rose as much as 2% after the results before paring most of its gains, while the Nifty Pharma index .NIPHARM rose 0.8%.

($1 = 82.7950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

