India's Alembic Pharma posts near-seven-fold jump in Q4 profit on strong sales

BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ALEM.NS on Friday reported a near-seven-fold increase in fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower expenses and robust sales from its domestic drug-making business.

The company, which manufactures Wikoryl tablets to treat cough and cold, said consolidated profit surged to 1.53 billion rupees ($18.60 million) for the three months ended March 31, from 219.2 million rupees a year earlier.

However, the Azithral maker's revenue fell 0.7%. Its total expenses decreased 7.4%, the first drop in the last four quarters.

WHY IT MATTERS

The company's revenue has been increasing sequentially for the past three quarters, helped by strength in its domestic drug manufacturing business and fast-growing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) segment. However, higher expenses have weighed on its profit and margins.

APIs are key biologically active elements in a drug that help with the desired health effects.

Meanwhile, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd GLEM.NS, which competes with Alembic Pharma's API business, last week posted a 48% surge in fourth-quarter profit.

Alembic Pharma's larger peers Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS, Lupin Ltd LUPN.NS and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week.

PEERS COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ALEM.NS

19.85

10.80

11.95

71.12

Hold

18

0.92

1.81

Cipla Ltd

CIPL.NS

19.96

11.44

9.98

16.65

Buy

40

0.82

0.54

Lupin Ltd

LUPN.NS

24.76

11.87

13.91

233.39

Hold

38

1.02

0.56

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

REDY.NS

19.11

11.94

8.73

5.35

Buy

40

0.99

0.61

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- $1 = 81.7100 Indian rupees

