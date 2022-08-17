Commodities

India's Akasa Air to add one aircraft every two weeks

Contributor
Anuran Sadhu Reuters
Published

Akasa Air said on Wednesday it will keep adding one new aircraft every two weeks after India's newest budget carrier received its third aircraft which will be put into operation on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route shortly.

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Akasa Air said on Wednesday it will keep adding one new aircraft every two weeks after India's newest budget carrier received its third aircraft which will be put into operation on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route shortly.

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular