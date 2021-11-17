India's Akasa Air signs $4.5 billion deal with engine maker CFM International

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian low-cost airline Akasa Air said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with CFM International for its LEAP-1B engines in a deal valued at nearly $4.5 billion at list price to power the 737 MAX airplanes it recently bought.

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air had placed an order for 72 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets on Tuesday, valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

