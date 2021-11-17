Companies
BA

India's Akasa Air signs $4.5 billion deal with engine maker CFM International

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published

Indian low-cost airline Akasa Air said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with CFM International for its LEAP-1B engines in a deal valued at nearly $4.5 billion at list price to power the 737 MAX airplanes it recently bought.

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian low-cost airline Akasa Air said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with CFM International for its LEAP-1B engines in a deal valued at nearly $4.5 billion at list price to power the 737 MAX airplanes it recently bought.

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air had placed an order for 72 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets on Tuesday, valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular