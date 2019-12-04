India's Airtel to raise up to $3 billion

BENGALURU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS said on Wednesday it will raise up to $3 billion, after a recent court ruling asked telecom companies to pay $13 billion in dues to the government.

The company intends to raise the funds through Qualified Institution Placement and Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, Airtel said.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

