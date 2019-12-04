India's Airtel to raise up to $3 billion

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Wednesday it will raise up to $3 billion, after a recent court ruling asked telecom companies to pay $13 billion in dues to the government.

BENGALURU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS said on Wednesday it will raise up to $3 billion, after a recent court ruling asked telecom companies to pay $13 billion in dues to the government.

The company intends to raise the funds through Qualified Institution Placement and Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, Airtel said.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; 910867497919;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More