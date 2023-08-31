News & Insights

India's Aeroflex Industries soars 76% in pre-open debut trade

August 31, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat and Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian metallic tubes and hose maker Aeroflex Industries AERO.NS debuted at 190 rupees in pre-open trade on Thursday, up nearly 76% compared with the initial public offer price of 108 rupees.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

