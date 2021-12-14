India's Aditya Birla Fashion to buy exclusive rights to Reebok in India
BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ADIA.NSsaid on Tuesday it had in-principal approved buying exclusive online and offline rights to the global sports wear brand Reebok for the Indian market.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
