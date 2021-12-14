Commodities

India's Aditya Birla Fashion to buy exclusive rights to Reebok in India

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd said on Tuesday it had in-principal approved buying exclusive online and offline rights to the global sports wear brand Reebok for the Indian market.

Corrects company name in headline

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ADIA.NSsaid on Tuesday it had in-principal approved buying exclusive online and offline rights to the global sports wear brand Reebok for the Indian market.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular