BENGALURU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail ADIA.NS said on Friday it will buy a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle for about 900 million rupees ($12.14 million).

($1 = 74.1100 Indian rupees)

