India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to open Galeries Lafayette stores in India

November 17, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ADIA.NS said it had entered into a partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open stores of the French luxury retailer in the country over the next two to three years.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

