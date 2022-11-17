India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to open Galeries Lafayette stores in India

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ADIA.NS said it had entered into a partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open stores of the French luxury retailer in the country over the next two to three years.

