News & Insights

India's Aditya Birla Capital to raise up to $213 mln via share sale

June 26, 2023 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Adds details from term sheet in paragraphs 2, 3, and 4

BENGALURU, June 27 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Capital ADBT.NS has proposed to issue equity shares worth up to 17.5 billion rupees ($213.5 million) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue price for the placement is between 170 rupees and 176 rupees, a 6.2% to 2.9% discount to Monday's closing level of 181.25 rupees.

The financial services firm will use the proceeds from the fundraise for investment in its units, joint ventures, and associates, among other corporate purposes.

The bookrunning managers for the issue are BofA Securities India, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and ICICI Securities.

($1 = 81.9670 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.